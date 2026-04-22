Kazakhstan’s representative set to be OСA’s Vice President

The decision was made at the OCA Executive Committee’s meeting during the VI Asian Beach Games 2026 in Sanya, China.

Kudrat Shamiyev will coordinate organizational matters for the 2029 Asian Winter Games and support cooperation with the OCA’s relevant bodies on Games preparation issues in Almaty.

Additionally, Kudrat Shamiyev is the President of Kazakhstan’s Taekwondo Federation (WT), a member of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s Executive Committee, and the Head of the Altaic Taekwondo Union.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had won four medals at the international taekwondo tournament in Spain.