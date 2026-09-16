Kazakhstan’s recoverable oil reserves estimated at 4.4 billion tons

“According to available data, Kazakhstan’s geological oil reserves are assessed at 13.2 billion tons, while recoverable reserves stand at roughly 4.4 billion tons. These figures may be updated as geological exploration advances and reserve assessments are revised,” the ministry said.

Recently, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khasenov announced plans to develop a major new oil field.

The national company has adopted a large‑scale exploration program for 2026-2030, which includes drilling 26 wells.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan plans to build its fourth oil refinery by 2033.