Kazakhstan plans fourth oil refinery by 2033

“Work is ongoing on the project to build a new refinery with a processing capacity of up to 10 million tonnes of oil per year. In May 2026, work started on preparing the preliminary feasibility study,” the ministry said.

The feasibility study development, design, construction and commissioning of the plant are expected to take about seven years, with completion scheduled between 2026 and 2033.

Once implemented, the project could raise Kazakhstan’s total refining capacity to around 40 million tonnes annually. Various locations for the facility are under consideration, but the final decision on the site and project cost will be made following pre‑project studies, the ministry added.

“At this stage, it is premature to name a specific region or the final investment volume,” the ministry explained.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that LLC Batumi Oil Terminal, a subsidiary of JSC KazTransOil, handled 293,000 tons of oil, oil products and gas in August 2026, marking its highest monthly throughput since 2017.