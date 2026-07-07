Money transfers from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan hit nearly $156mln in Q1

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, Russia’s share of total remittances declined from 77.6 percent in the first quarter of 2025 to 72.4 percent ($2.7bn). The decrease was attributed to higher patent (work permit) fees introduced at the beginning of the year, the relative depreciation of the Russian ruble in March, and the expanding geography of labor migration.

At the same time, the share of remittances from other countries increased. Kazakhstan’s share rose from 3.1 percent to 4.1 percent, totaling 155.8 million US dollars. South Korea’s share also increased from 3.5 percent to 4.1 percent ($155.8mln), while the share from European countries grew from 2.3 percent to 3.3 percent ($125.4mln). Transfers from all other countries combined rose from 13.6 percent to 16.2 percent, reaching 615.6 million US dollars.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan’s exports near 10 billion US dollars in January-April 2026.