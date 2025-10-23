EN
    Kazakhstan's Ramazan Ainegov pockets silver at Asian Youth Games

    10:04, 23 October 2025

    Kazakhstan’s triathlete Ramazan Ainegov claimed silver in the super sprint discipline at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Another Kazakhstani triathlete Artyom Bedrin secured the 7th place.

    Li Yansong of China secured gold, while Woohyeon Kang of South Korea finished third settling for bronze.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    As reported earlier, the 3rd Asian Youth Games have kicked off in Manama. More than 8,000 athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees are taking part at the event.   

    Triathlon Sport Asia Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
