3rd Asian Youth Games kick off in Manama

For the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games, the opening ceremony was held indoors — at the Exhibition World Bahrain complex.

Boxer Rustembek Mukhamedali and track and field athlete Julia Demkina served as Kazakhstan’s flagbearers during the athletes’ parade.

The opening program highlighted Bahrain’s rich culture and delivered a message from the nation’s youth to their peers across Asia — a celebration of friendship, unity, and a shared drive for new achievements.

The ceremony wrapped up with the lighting of the flame of the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

A total of 220 young athletes will represent Kazakhstan, vying for medals in 20 disciplines. Kazakhstan took home 13 medals, including one gold, at the last Asian Youth Games.

More than 8,000 athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees are taking part in this year’s Games, which kicked off on October 19 and run through October 31.

Earlier, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin held an official meeting with Rashid Isa Fleifel, President of the Bahrain Boxing Federation.