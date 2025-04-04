EN
    Kazakhstan’s Rakhimzhan reaches final at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina

    16:47, 4 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's Valery Rakhimzhan reached the final in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Rakhimzhan finished in 8th place in the final event. China’s Hu Kai claimed the gold medal, Anton Aristarkhov of Russia – silver, and Jason Solari of Switzerland – bronze.

    As reported earlier, the roster for Kazakhstan's shooting team at the World Cup stage in Argentina has been revealed, with 14 athletes selected by the coaching staff for the prestigious tournament.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
