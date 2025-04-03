14 Kazakhstani shooters participate in ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina

The roster for Kazakhstan's shooting team at the World Cup stage in Argentina has been revealed, with 14 athletes selected by the coaching staff for the prestigious tournament.

Team Kazakhstan includes Valery Rakhimzhan, Arina Altukhova, Elizaveta Bezrukova, Nikita Chiryukin, Eldar Imankulov, Artemiy Kabakov, Alexandra Le, Konstantin Malinovsky, Islam Satpayev, Valeriya Popelova, Nikita Shakhtorin, Sofia Shulzhenko, Irina Yunusmetova, Ruslan Yunusmetov.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has secured three victories in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.