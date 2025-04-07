Kazakhstan’s Raiymkulov pockets two medals at Raiffeisen FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup
12:42, 7 April 2025
The Men's Aerials event of the Raiffeisen FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup wrapped up in Airolo, Switzerland. Kazakhstan’s Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov clinched two medals at the competition, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Rayymkulov narrowly missed first place, finishing second behind Ukraine's Maksym Kuznietsov on the Day 1 of the competition.
The Kazakh freestyle skier secured a gold medal on the second day, scoring 96.58 points for his final performance.
