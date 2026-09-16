Kazakhstan’s Qurultay to establish public chamber

Speaking at a Qurultay session, deputy Aidos Sarym said the Public Chamber is intended to serve as a permanent platform for direct dialogue between lawmakers, experts, academics, civil society representatives, professional associations, and the regions.

One of the chamber’s key tasks will be to provide public and expert review of draft legislation.

“It is crucial that this review take place at an early stage, during the so-called ‘zero reading.’ This will provide an opportunity to discuss the key provisions of a bill in detail and make necessary adjustments and additions. It will also allow alternative views, professional assessments, and potential comments and proposals on major legislative initiatives to be heard in advance,” Sarym said.

According to Sarym, the new chamber will build on Parliament’s existing engagement with experts and civil society, continuing the work previously carried out by the Public Chamber under the Majilis and the Senate’s expert club.

“These platforms have proved their value by facilitating productive dialogue and thorough consideration of documents. They made it possible to involve respected experts, academics, public figures, and representatives of the non-governmental sector in parliamentary work,” he said.

The chamber’s work will extend beyond reviewing legislation to include discussions on key issues related to the country’s political, social, and economic development.

The Public Chamber is expected to have 50 members, bringing together Qurultay deputies from all political party factions, as well as representatives of civil society, expert and professional communities, non-governmental organizations, the regions, and various sectors.

Experts, academics, government officials, and representatives of public organizations may also be invited to contribute to discussions on specific issues requiring specialized expertise.

The Qurultay Bureau is expected to approve the chamber’s regulations and membership and appoint its leadership in the near future.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay approved the regulations, which define the procedure and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.