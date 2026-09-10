Kazakhstan’s Qurultay to consider draft laws in three readings under new regulations

The new procedure was established in the Qurultay’s regulations, which deputies approved at a plenary session.

Under the rules, most draft laws will be considered in three readings. The exception applies to legislation concerning the ratification or denunciation of international treaties, which will be considered in two readings.

First reading

During the first reading, deputies will consider the draft law’s overall concept, including its objectives, key provisions and consistency with state policy. They will also assess its potential social, economic, legal, environmental and other consequences.

Following a report by the draft law’s initiator, deputies will have an opportunity to ask questions. The head of the working group will then present the lead committee’s conclusion, followed by parliamentary debate.

Based on the discussion, the Qurultay may approve the bill in the first reading, return it for further revision or reject it.

Second reading

Following the first reading, deputies, permanent committees and parliamentary factions will be able to submit amendments. The proposed changes will be consolidated into a comparative table.

Amendments that could reduce state revenues or increase government spending may be included in the table only if they receive a positive conclusion from the Government.

During the second reading, the Qurultay will focus on the proposed amendments. Deputies will be able to ask questions, but debate will generally not be held.

At the end of the second reading, the bill may be approved, returned for further revision or rejected.

Third reading

The third reading should generally take place no later than 15 working days after the second reading, excluding periods between parliamentary sessions.

At this stage, substantial changes to the draft law will no longer be permitted. The working group may introduce only amendments necessary to bring the text into compliance with the Constitution and other laws, eliminate gaps and contradictions, ensure proper legislative drafting and align the Kazakh and Russian versions of the legislation.

During the third reading, deputies will consider only written amendments included in the comparative table prepared by the lead committee. The rapporteur will not be questioned, and no debate will be held.

The Qurultay will then either adopt the law, return the bill for further revision or reject it.

What happens after a law is adopted

A law adopted by the Qurultay must be submitted to the president within 10 days.

The president will have one month to sign and promulgate the law or return the entire law, or individual provisions, to the Qurultay for reconsideration and a new vote.

If the president returns a law with objections, the Qurultay must reconsider them within one month.

To override the president’s objections, deputies will need to secure at least two-thirds of the votes of the total number of deputies. For constitutional laws, the threshold will be at least three-quarters.

If the Qurultay overrides the president’s objections, the president must sign the law within one month.

If the required number of votes is not obtained, the law will be considered rejected or adopted in the version proposed by the president.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the deputies of the Kazakh Qurultay had adopted regulations defining the order and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.