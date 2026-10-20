Kazakhstan's Qurultay and OSCE PA discuss climate and water security

The meeting was chaired by Qurultay deputy Dana Medeuova, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security, who was recently appointed OSCE PA Special Representative on Climate Change.

Photo credit: N. Baibulina

Discussions covered the development of inter-parliamentary ties, climate change, demographic resilience, and joint initiatives under the OSCE PA framework.

"We are interested in fostering a constructive dialogue with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," Medeuova said. "We are convinced that representation of Central Asian countries in assembly leadership positions will help advance our regional agenda, particularly on climate change issues."

Photo credit: N. Baibulina

The participants also reviewed the connection between climate and demographic changes, water security issues, as well as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under UN auspices. Furthermore, they exchanged views on upcoming OSCE PA events.

Photo credit: N. Baibulina

Qurultay deputies Assel Badenova, Yevgeniy Bolgert, Shakhardan Baimanov, Yuliya Kuchinskaya, Aidos Sarym, and Nurgul Tau also participated in the discussions.

Photo credit: N. Baibullina

Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to maintain ongoing cooperation on climate and demographic security.

As previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described water security as one of the priorities on the global agenda and proposed establishing an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN during the SCO + meeting.