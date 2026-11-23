The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IPU, as well as the role of parliaments in advancing digital development.

Dadebay congratulated Dick on his election as IPU President and thanked him for choosing Kazakhstan as the first country to visit in his new capacity.

Photo credit: press service of Qurultay

During the meeting, the Qurultay Speaker briefed the guest on the large-scale political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. These include the adoption of a new Constitution, the transition to a unicameral parliament – the Qurultay, and the establishment of new institutions, including the Vice President and the Khalyk Kenesi.

During this stage, the Qurultay’s main task is to establish a strong and modern legislative framework to ensure the effective implementation of all the reforms initiated by the Head of State. Considerable attention is also being paid to improving the legislative process, strengthening parliamentary oversight and establishing direct and open dialogue with society. In this regard, further cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the exchange of experience with parliaments of other countries are particularly important for us, said Dadebay.

Photo credit: press service of Qurultay

The two sides also discussed Kazakhstan’s progress in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Dadebay informed the IPU President that Kazakhstan had launched two of the most powerful supercomputers in the region, with a third expected to become operational in the near future. He also noted that more than 90% of public services are already available online.

According to the Qurultay Speaker, these achievements have been supported by the continuous modernization of national legislation in line with global technological trends.

Digital technology development is one of Kazakhstan’s key priorities. In this regard, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. The Digital Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Law on Artificial Intelligence have been adopted and entered into force, while the Digital Kazakhstan strategy has also been approved, he said.

Dick was also briefed on Kazakhstan’s efforts to train highly qualified IT specialists. Particular attention was given to the Government’s AI-Sana program, through which hundreds of thousands of citizens have acquired skills and competencies in artificial intelligence.

For his part, the IPU President spoke positively about his visit to Kazakhstan, describing the meetings held during his trip as productive.

It is a great honor for me to visit Kazakhstan as the first country in my capacity as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. I was impressed by Kazakhstan’s commitment to moving from an electronic parliament towards one that uses artificial intelligence technologies, as well as by the opportunity to learn about the contribution of Qurultay members to this transition. We are living in a new era, and our main responsibility as parliamentarians is to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of our citizens, said Dick.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Qurultay drafted Kazakhstan's first AI-generated bill.

Speaking during the Government hour, Deputy Speaker Dinara Zakiyeva shared her experience of using the platform to develop the first draft law prepared with AI-Quryltai's assistance, titled On the Digital and Information Security of Children, and outlined its key provisions.

Photo credit: press service of Qurultay

The Qurultay’s work in this area was also presented at the World e-Parliament Conference 2026, held in Brussels.