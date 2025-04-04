EN
    Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir to launch new route to Samarkand

    22:00, 4 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir is to run a new route Astana-Turkestan-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Kazakhstani airline is set to operate flights en route Astana-Turkestan-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays), adding up to total 44 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    As earlier reported, a new Osh-Almaty flight is set to be launched in May.

