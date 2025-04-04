New Osh-Almaty flight to be launched in May

According to the company, the flights will be operated by Air Astana four times a week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on modern Airbus A320.

Passengers will enjoy comfortable conditions, a high level of service and convenient connections to major international hubs: Delhi, Mumbai, Seoul, Phuket, Bangkok, Da Nang and many other destinations. This is a new step in the development of air traffic, opening up more opportunities for travel, business and meeting with loved ones, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of new non-stop flights to Almaty.