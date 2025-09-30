EN
    Kazakhstan's Putintseva secures opening win at Suzhou Tennis Tournament

    08:41, 30 September 2025

    Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva won her opening match at a major tournament in Suzhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Yulia Putintseva
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee

    The Kazakh player's first opponent was Diane Parry of France.

    Putintseva won the tough three-set encounter with a score of 6:1, 6:7, 6:1.

    In the next round, she will face the winner of the match between Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva and Hungary's Dalma Galfi.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's tennis player Aruzhan Sagyndykova, 20, secured a victory at the ITF W15 tournament in China.

