Kazakhstan's Putintseva secures opening win at Suzhou Tennis Tournament

The Kazakh player's first opponent was Diane Parry of France.

Putintseva won the tough three-set encounter with a score of 6:1, 6:7, 6:1.

In the next round, she will face the winner of the match between Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva and Hungary's Dalma Galfi.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's tennis player Aruzhan Sagyndykova, 20, secured a victory at the ITF W15 tournament in China.