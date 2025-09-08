Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagyndykova wins tennis tournament in China
Kazakhstani tennis player Aruzhan Sagyndykova, 20, secured a victory at the ITF W15 tournament in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She defeated Russia’s Maria Kalyakina with a score of 6:4, 6:3 in the final.
This marks Sagyndykova’s second career singles title under the ITF, with her first victory coming in Tunisia in 2023.
