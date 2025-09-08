EN
    Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagyndykova wins tennis tournament in China

    14:17, 8 September 2025

    Kazakhstani tennis player Aruzhan Sagyndykova, 20, secured a victory at the ITF W15 tournament in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    She defeated Russia’s Maria Kalyakina with a score of 6:4, 6:3 in the final.

    This marks Sagyndykova’s second career singles title under the ITF, with her first victory coming in Tunisia in 2023.

    As reported earlier, Zangar Nurlanuly has become the first Kazakh tennis player to reach the semifinals of the junior US Open singles event.

    Nariman Mergalym
