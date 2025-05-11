Kazakhstan’s Putintseva secures 1st win at Italian Open 2025
13:32, 11 May 2025
World No 29 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, paired with Canada's Leylah Fernandez, successfully started her performance at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the first round, Putintseva and Fernandez defeated the duo of Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya and China’s Xu Yifan with a score of 6:3, 6:2 in two sets. The match lasted for one hour and ten minutes. In the 1/8 finals, they will play against Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.
The tournament's prize money stands at €6,009,593. The winners in doubles will earn €306,500 each, and 1,000 ranking points.
As reported earlier, Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan has propelled to the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome.