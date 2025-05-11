Kazakhstan’s Putintseva secures 1st win at Italian Open 2025

In the first round, Putintseva and Fernandez defeated the duo of Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya and China’s Xu Yifan with a score of 6:3, 6:2 in two sets. The match lasted for one hour and ten minutes. In the 1/8 finals, they will play against Italian tennis players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

The tournament's prize money stands at €6,009,593. The winners in doubles will earn €306,500 each, and 1,000 ranking points.

As reported earlier, Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan has propelled to the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome.