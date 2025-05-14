Kazakhstan’s Putintseva cruises into Round of 16 at Parma Ladies Open
10:55, 14 May 2025
World No. 29 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan propelled to Round of 16 at the 2025 Parma Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In her opening match, Putintseva defeated Japan's Ena Shibahara with a score of 6–3, 6–4 in three sets.
The Kazakhstani is to face off against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany in the Round of 16 match.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was upset at the BNL D'Italia in Rome.