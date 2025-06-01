Kazakhstan’s Putintseva crashes out of 2025 Roland Garros

Andreeva ousted the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 propelling to the fourth round where she will face Australian Daria Kasatkina seeded 17th at the Grand Slam tournament.

On her way to the third round Putintseva stunned qualifier Solana Sierra and Joanna Garland.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina set up a fourth-round encounter with reigning champion Iga Swiatek.