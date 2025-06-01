EN
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva crashes out of 2025 Roland Garros

    09:23, 1 June 2025

    World No6 Mira Andreeva of Russia eliminated Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the 2025 Roland Garros in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Mira Andreeva
    Photo credit: WTA's X account

    Andreeva ousted the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 propelling to the fourth round where she will face Australian Daria Kasatkina seeded 17th at the Grand Slam tournament.

    On her way to the third round Putintseva stunned qualifier Solana Sierra and Joanna Garland.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina set up a fourth-round encounter with reigning champion Iga Swiatek.

    WTA Tennis Kazakhstan Sport
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
