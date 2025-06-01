Kazakhstan’s Putintseva crashes out of 2025 Roland Garros
09:23, 1 June 2025
World No6 Mira Andreeva of Russia eliminated Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva in the third round of the 2025 Roland Garros in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
Andreeva ousted the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 propelling to the fourth round where she will face Australian Daria Kasatkina seeded 17th at the Grand Slam tournament.
Perfect feel from Yulia ✨#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/wrkuSGjkQo— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025
On her way to the third round Putintseva stunned qualifier Solana Sierra and Joanna Garland.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina set up a fourth-round encounter with reigning champion Iga Swiatek.