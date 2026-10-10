Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances to final round of Wuhan Open qualifying

In the opening qualifying round, Putintseva faced Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse, ranked 62nd in the WTA standings.

The Kazakhstani tennis player claimed the first set 7-5 before Ruse retired from the match with Putintseva leading 2-1 in the second set, securing her place in the final qualifying round.

Putintseva will next face the winner of the match between Australia’s Taylah Preston, ranked 91st, and American Ashlyn Krueger, ranked 73rd.

The Wuhan Open is scheduled to take place from October 12 till 18.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the second round of the China Open in Beijing.