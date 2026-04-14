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    Kazakhstan’s processing sector records 8.5% growth

    12:40, 14 April 2026

    In the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan’s processing industry recorded a 8.5% growth, Qazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev as saying at the Government’s weekly meeting.

    Kazakhstan’s processing sector records 8.5% growth
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    “In the first quarter, the main sectors of the processing industry showed positive dynamics with a combined growth rate of 8.5 percent,” said he.

    According to him, this growth was driven by the rise in machine-building sector (+21.9%), production of construction materials (+37.1%), rubber and plastic products (+26.9%), light industry (+51.1%), and other sectors.

    Earlier, Nagaspayev said that production volume in the machine-building sector had increased by 21.9% in the reporting period.

    Industry Kazakhstan Economy Government of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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