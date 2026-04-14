Kazakhstan’s processing sector records 8.5% growth
12:40, 14 April 2026
In the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan’s processing industry recorded a 8.5% growth, Qazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev as saying at the Government’s weekly meeting.
“In the first quarter, the main sectors of the processing industry showed positive dynamics with a combined growth rate of 8.5 percent,” said he.
According to him, this growth was driven by the rise in machine-building sector (+21.9%), production of construction materials (+37.1%), rubber and plastic products (+26.9%), light industry (+51.1%), and other sectors.
Earlier, Nagaspayev said that production volume in the machine-building sector had increased by 21.9% in the reporting period.