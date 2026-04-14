Kazakhstan’s processing sector records 8.5% growth

“In the first quarter, the main sectors of the processing industry showed positive dynamics with a combined growth rate of 8.5 percent,” said he.

According to him, this growth was driven by the rise in machine-building sector (+21.9%), production of construction materials (+37.1%), rubber and plastic products (+26.9%), light industry (+51.1%), and other sectors.

Earlier, Nagaspayev said that production volume in the machine-building sector had increased by 21.9% in the reporting period.