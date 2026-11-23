Under the decree, the Presidential Center will become part of the Presidential Archive. Following the reorganization, the Archive’s staff will be set at 293 positions.

The decree also approves a revised regulation defining the institution’s responsibilities. The expanded mandate will cover archival, library, museum, research and cultural activities.

The institution will be responsible for preserving, cataloguing and providing access to documents from Kazakhstan’s National Archival Fund, as well as library collections and museum items. Its holdings will include materials related to the activities of the President, the Presidential Administration and other state bodies, along with the personal archives and collections of current and former presidents.

It will also conduct research into Kazakhstan’s history, statehood, public administration and the institution of the presidency. Its activities will include digitizing archival materials, developing a digital archive and using artificial intelligence to improve information search and processing.

The decree took effect on November 5.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev established an expert group on Kazakhstan’s strategic development.