The group will serve as an advisory body tasked with providing expert assessments of strategic approaches and priorities for Kazakhstan’s long-term development, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency in the development of strategic documents for the first time in the country.

Its main responsibilities include developing and reviewing conceptual approaches, as well as discussing the findings of analytical, sociological and foresight studies.

The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan will serve as the group's working body.

The expert group will meet as necessary, but at least once a month. Representatives of government agencies, research institutions, the expert community, businesses and civil society, as well as other specialists who are not permanent members of the group, may also be invited to participate in its meetings.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the President urged retaining expert potential in Kazakhstan.