Kazakhstan’s power plants receive over 25 mln tons of coal ahead of winter

According to the ministry, rail shipments rose from 76.6 million tons in January–September 2025 to 77.8 million tons this year. Of the total, 25 million tons were exported, while more than 51 million tons were transported domestically.

As part of preparations for the upcoming heating season, Kazakhstan transported 28.1 million tons of coal between May 1 and September 30, roughly matching the volume recorded during the same period last year.

Of this amount, 25.8 million tons were delivered to combined heat and power plants, while another 2.3 million tons were allocated for municipal and household needs. Coal reserves at all power plants are currently at or above the required levels.

The country's projected demand for coal for municipal and household use during the heating season stands at 7.3 million tons, down 154,000 tons from the previous season. The decline is attributed to the expansion of natural gas infrastructure across Kazakhstan.

To support coal transportation, Kaztemirtrans has deployed 18,500 railcars from its fleet of 27,000 open-top freight wagons. During periods of peak demand, the company can provide an additional reserve of up to 3,000 wagons.

The ministry emphasized that the existing railcar fleet is sufficient to meet coal transportation needs. Deliveries for the heating season are proceeding as scheduled, with no restrictions or shortages of available wagons reported.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry had outlined the timeline for the launch of new gas infrastructure and processing projects.