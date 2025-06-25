Kazakhstan’s poultry stock hits 45.7 mln

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Amangali Berdalin noted that poultry farming is one of the most rapidly developing sectors of animal husbandry in the country.

“As of today, there are 67 poultry farms operating in the country. By January 1, 2025, the poultry population reached 45.7 million, marking a 103.3% increase compared to 44.1 million in 2024. By the end of 2024, poultry meat production totaled 360,000 tons, up 107.2% from 335,700 tons the previous year. A total of 4.4 billion chicken eggs were produced. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of poultry farmers, the country now fully meets its domestic demand for table eggs,” said the Vice Minister at the 12th Kazakhstan International Poultry Farming Forum.

He noted that domestic production now satisfies 79% of the country’s demand for poultry meat.

“We must join forces to fully eliminate import dependence by 2026 by building new poultry farms and modernizing existing ones. Last year alone, six investment projects were launched to construct meat poultry farms with a combined capacity of 15,900 tons of poultry meat annually,” added Berdalin.

Recall that the 12th Kazakhstan International Poultry Forum has started in Astana.

