6 companies interested in saiga meat processing in Kazakhstan

He said the Ministry and the akimats are working on investment projects on the saiga meat processing. As of now, six companies have already taken an interest.

The Minister also focused on the scientific justification of saiga population regulation. He said science suggests culling 20% of the saiga population annually. As of today, there are 3.9 million saigas present countrywide, of which 2.3 million are of the Ural population, 1.6 million are of the Bekpakdala population and 78,000 are of Ustyrt. It is projected to cull some 800,000 out of 3,978,000 of the entire herd, with a certain age and sex ratio of 40% males and 40% females.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's saiga population may exceed 5 million.