Kazakhstan’s population surpasses 20.6 million as cities continue to grow

The country’s population stood at 20,590,000 on July 1. Since early 2026, the total population increase has reached nearly 105,000 people, up from around 90,800 recorded by July 1. The population growth rate rose from 0.44 percent to 0.51 percent.

Natural population growth remains the main driver. It reached 99,419 people by August 1, including roughly 14,400 in July alone. Meanwhile, the positive migration balance stood at 5,578 people, down slightly from 5,703 a month earlier.

Urban population continues to rise

Kazakhstan’s urban population increased by more than 21,000 people in July, reaching 13,211,800. Migration was the main contributor, with the positive migration balance in urban areas reaching 65,914 people since the beginning of the year.

Natural growth in cities also increased, reaching 60,735 people by August 1.

The trend is different in rural areas. The rural population fell by around 6,900 people during July, from 7,400,000 to 7,393,100 million.

Although rural areas recorded natural growth of 38,684 people since the beginning of the year, this was outweighed by migration outflows. The negative migration balance reached 60,336 people by August 1.

Astana records largest increase

Astana remains the country’s leader in population growth among cities of republican significance. The capital’s population rose by nearly 7,900 people in July, reaching 1,682,700. Since the beginning of the year, Astana has gained more than 51,400 residents, representing growth of 3.14 percent.

Almaty’s population increased by around 5,900 people during the month to 2,379,800 people, while Shymkent added nearly 2,700 residents, reaching 1,313,000.

Together, Kazakhstan’s three largest cities gained around 16,500 residents in July - more than the country’s overall population increase. This highlights the significant impact of population declines in rural areas and other regions on Kazakhstan’s overall demographic picture.

Earlier, Qazinform reported two regions led in the number of centenarians in Kazakhstan.