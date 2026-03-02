Kazakhstan’s population reaches new milestone

"As of February 1 of this year, the country's population reached 20,518,005 people. Of these, 13,106,358 reside in cities, whereas 7,411,647 live in rural areas," the statement reads.

It is noted that since January, the population has grown by 18,100 people. This increase was driven primarily by a natural gain of 15,800, supplemented by a net migration surplus of 2,300.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s population continued to grow steadily in 2025.