Kazakhstan’s population continues growth in 2025

The size of the population increased by 212,576 compared to the previous year.

According to the report, Almaty city and Turkistan region are home to over 2 million people – 2,347,924 and 2,148,658 respectively.

Five Kazakhstani regions have a population of over one million people, including Astana city – 1,638,233, Almaty region – 1,596,331, Shymkent city – 1,293,648, Zhambyl region – 1,215,373, Karaganda region – 1,131,287.

Ulytau region was reported to have the smallest population – 218,993 people.

The data revealed that of 13,029,803 people live in cities, and 7,466,172 people in rural areas.

