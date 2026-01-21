Kazakhstan to develop 1st national demographic situation report

During the meeting with the UNFPA Country Representative in Kazakhstan, Chinwe Ogbonna, the sides debated the possibility of jointly carrying out a sociological survey as part of preparations for the national demographic situation report in Kazakhstan.

Research results will be used to develop the 1st national demographic situation report and the index of demographic sustainability of regions, which will measure the population’s ability to reproduce, maintain structural balance, and adapt to socio‑economic and cultural changes in the long term.

UNFPA Kazakhstan expressed readiness to support building a national team of specialists from the Bureau and other state agencies engaged in demographic forecasting.

They will undergo training on the use of artificial intelligence and big data in demographic analysis and forecasting to raise the accuracy of estimates and introduce innovative approaches in data management.

To note, strategic planning and reforms agency and UNPFA Kazakhstan signed a memo of mutual understanding as part of the Forum, dated to the 105th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s statistics. It provides for cooperation in demographic data and analytical work.

It is worth reminding, Kazakh capital’s population surpassed 1.6 mln.