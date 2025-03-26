Kazakhstan’s Popko to compete for quarterfinal spot in Mexico

Defeating Terence Atmane of France with a score of 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in three sets, the Kazakhstani tennis player secured his spot in the ⅛ finals.

The match lasted for two hours and thirty minutes.

Kazakhstan’s Popko will next face Adrian Mannarino of France in the match for a spot in the quarterfinals.

As reported earlier, world No. 80 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has been knocked out in the second-round match at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami.