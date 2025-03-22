Kazakhstan's Bublik upset at ATP Masters in Miami

Kazakhstan’s Bublik lost to world No. 13 Tommy Paul of the USA with a score of 7-5, 5-7, 4-6 in three sets.

The match lasted two hours and fifteen minutes. Paul served seventeen aces, made two double faults, and converted two out of 12 break points, while Bublik served nineteen aces, committed ten double faults, and converted one out of 4 break points.

Tommy Paul will next face world No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the third-round match.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov has suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Crete Challenger 2 in Hersonissos, Greece.