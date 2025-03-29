Kazakhstan’s Popko storms into semifinals at Moreila Open in Mexico

Popko faced Argentina's Thiago Tirante (ranking 145th in ATP) in the quarterfinal match and confidently defeated him with a score of 6-1, 6-4 in two sets.

Thus, propelling to the semifinals, the Kazakhstani tennis player will next play vs the winner of the match between Bernard Tomic (ranking 219th in ATP) and Hugo Grenier (ranking 204th in ATP).

The tournament’s prize money stands at $200,000. The winner will earn $28,400 and 125 ranking points.

As reported earlier, world No. 215 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan has stormed into the quarterfinals of the Morelia Open in Mexico.