Kazakhstan’s Popko storms into final of Moreila Open in Mexico

In the semifinals, the Kazakhstani tennis player crushed France’s Hugo Grenier (ranking 204th in ATP) with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

The match lasted one hour and twenty nine minutes. During the match, Popko served two aces, made three double faults, and converted 4 out of five break points.

Dmitry Popko will next face the tournament's top seed, James Duckworth (ranking 95th in ATP) in the final match. The Australian defeated another Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-4.

The final match will take place on March 31 at 5:00 am Astana time.

The tournament’s prize money stands at $200,000. The winner will earn $28,400 and 125 ranking points.

As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.