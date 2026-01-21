Kazakhstan’s political reforms garner European recognition

The document was authored by the British parliamentarian Michael German, a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe. The declaration was signed by 21 parliamentarians, representing various political groups within PACE. The statement highly commends Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to implementing large-scale democratic reforms, which further consolidates the country’s status as a regional leader in the development of democratic governance, the protection of human rights, and the strengthening of the rule of law.

The declaration welcomes the significant steps undertaken by Kazakhstan’s political leadership to advance democratic transformation, including constitutional and legislative reforms, as well as the abolition of the death penalty.

Particular emphasis is placed on the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe in key areas, including judicial reform, anti-corruption efforts, the promotion of human rights, and the strengthening of democratic institutions. This cooperation has contributed to tangible results and reinforced Kazakhstan’s role as a model of democratic development in the region.

The document calls for continued support for Kazakhstan’s ongoing democratic transformation and for further development of cooperation aimed at promoting the shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the Kazakh Senate Speaker and PACE President made a joint statement.