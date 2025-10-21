Kazakhstan's political and economic reforms discussed in Oslo

The event gathered representatives from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, local expert and analytical communities, non-governmental organizations, civil society, the business sector, as well as members of the media.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

In his remarks, Ambassador Adil Tursunov presented the reform agenda announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual Address to the Nation titled "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation."

Key aspects of the political reforms initiated by the Head of State were conveyed to the Norwegian audience, including plans to establish a unicameral Parliament.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

Participants were also briefed on the progress of the international “Born Bold” campaign, which promotes Kazakhstan’s strategy for attracting investment and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Almagul Kalelova, founder of the “Kazakh-Norwegian Cultural Center” in Oslo, delivered an engaging and multifaceted presentation on Kazakh culture and the Kazakh diaspora residing in the Kingdom of Norway.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

In conclusion, participants noted the growing dynamism of relations between Astana and Oslo in recent years and expressed confidence in the promising prospects for further cooperation.

