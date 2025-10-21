Kazakhstan outlines prospects for Central Asia - EU cross-regional connectivity

The event brought together foreign ministers from EU member states, as well as from Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.

Participants discussed practical steps aimed at strengthening cross-regional connectivity in the areas of transport, digital transformation, energy, and trade.

They paid particular attention to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), the modernization of infrastructure networks, the provision of affordable clean energy, and the advancement of digital transformation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Issetov noted that transport is among the 29 priority areas defined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states. He emphasized that this December marks the 10th anniversary of signing this landmark Agreement, which has served as a solid foundation for the development of the Kazakhstan-EU relations.

He further underlined that Kazakhstan, as the region’s largest economy and a key transit hub, plays a leading role in promoting the connectivity agenda. The European partners were briefed on the projects implemented and the large-scale investments made by Kazakhstan over the past decade – amounting to 35 billion US dollars – in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as on the country’s plans in this area.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to actively participate in developing and implementing practical measures to strengthen regional cooperation and interregional linkages.

The participants agreed to continue the implementation of projects aimed at advancing transport, energy, and digital connectivity.

Earlier, it was reported that Arman Issetov held talks with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Olinger. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the development of political dialogue, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in economic and cultural spheres.