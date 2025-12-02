Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical output surpasses 156bn tenge

"Pharmaceutical enterprises increased production by 11.7% over the first ten months, reaching 156.6 billion tenge ($305 million), up 16.4 billion tenge from the same period last year," the ministry said.

The sector attracted $77.1 million in investment in the first half of the year.

The Ministry of Healthcare highlighted that the growth in output stems from the commissioning of new technological lines for producing pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Currently, over 200 local medical manufacturers operate in Kazakhstan, including 43 pharmaceutical firms, with the others dedicated to medical device production.

