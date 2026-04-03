Kazakhstan’s petrochemical industry soars by 173% over past 2 years

He said Kazakhstan continues the transformation of its oil and gas sector, gradually shifting from a raw model to a deep conversion. The petrochemical industry remains one of the key directions reporting significant growth of production and implementing large-scale industrial projects.

He stressed the industry showed a steady positive trend growing from 358,000 tons in 2023 to 619,000 tons in 2025, marking a 173% increase. These achievements demonstrate steady ramp-up and staged development of estimated capabilities.

He said the sector is moving from raw material dependence toward deep processing and sustainable industrial capacity.

He also added that the target for 2026 is around 600,000 tons, confirming steady growth.

The development of domestic petrochemical production became a milestone.

The integrated gas-chemical complex for the production of polypropylene with a capacity of 500,000 tons per year was launched in Kazakhstan. The volume of investments hit 2.6 billion US dollars. It is the country’s first large-scale gas-chemical project that manufactures high-value-added goods. In 2025, it produced 375,000 tons and generated 600 permanent jobs.

The polyethylene project, worth 1.25 million tons per year, became one of the largest industrial initiatives in Kazakhstan’s history. Construction is underway, with launch planned for 2029. Its successful development will help supply the domestic market with high-quality polymer raw materials and expand new opportunities for related industries.

He emphasized that a new petrochemical industry law is being drafted to ensure equal access to raw materials, develop infrastructure and support the domestic petrochemical market.

The law is expected to boost investment, accelerate project implementation, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s export potential.

As written before, addressing the XIII Machine-Building Forum, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov revealed key achievements and future priorities for the country’s industrial sector.