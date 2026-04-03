AI and smart factories: Kazakh PM outlines industrial development priorities

The PM noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing major transformations following the adoption of the new Constitution, which sets the long-term course for building a Fair Kazakhstan. This places special responsibility on the economy, particularly industry, requiring a strong processing sector to channel the nation’s resource wealth into improving citizens’ welfare.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that machine-building has become a pillar of the national economy despite global challenges.

In 2025, production volume reached 5.7 trillion tenge, with physical output rising by about 13%.

Exports more than doubled over the past five years, from 1.3 billion US dollars to 3.1 billion US dollars, with both volume and quality improving.

Investments in fixed capital grew by one-third to 376 billion tenge. Over 130,000 specialists work in this sector across more than 4,000 enterprises.

Positive trends are seen in automotive, agricultural, railway, and electrical engineering. Priorities remain increasing localization and producing goods with higher added value.

Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to move from assembly production to engineering solutions and high-tech assets, with digitalization, robotics, and artificial intelligence playing a central role. The next stage, he said, is the transition to smart factories, where AI will be used in design and quality management.

Human capital remains the foundation of technological progress, with over 60% of educational grants directed to engineering and IT specialties.

The forum is expected to serve as a platform for concrete decisions and new initiatives to ensure a sustainable and predictable environment for industrial development.

The XIII Machine-Building Forum, the key platform to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of machine-building, kicked off in Astana.

Noteworthy, machine building output to grow by 4.5 times in Kazakhstan by 2028.