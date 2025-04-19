CA–China format discussed at international scientific forum in Almaty

The event was hosted by the “One Belt, One Road” Expert Club in cooperation with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Almaty and the Xinhua News Agency (PRC).

Representatives of the diplomatic corps of Almaty, Kazakhstani scholars, experts from Central Asian countries, as well as representatives of Chinese enterprises took part in the work of the forum.

In his speech, Ambassador Abdrashov emphasized that the “Central Asia – China” format has become an important mechanism for regional interaction, particularly following the first Summit held in Xi’an in 2023.

Special attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties, developing infrastructure and logistics, ensuring food security, establishing joint water management policies and attracting advanced technologies.

The Head of the MFA Representative Office also emphasized active preparations for the meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia-China format in April this year and the upcoming second Central Asia-China Summit in Kazakhstan.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants confirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation for the sustainable, peaceful, and constructive development of the region.

