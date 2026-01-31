Kazakhstan’s people to be enshrined in Constitution as sole bearer of sovereignty

The fundamental principle is outlined in the first section of the draft Constitution, the Foundations of the Constitutional System. The draft new Constitution also contains suggestions of scholars and experts to clearly define the form of government. It clarifies the form of government: Kazakhstan is a presidential republic.

A new provision establishes that the people of Kazakhstan are the sole bearers of sovereignty.

Besides, the term “republican referendum” is replaced with “nationwide referendum.”

According to the draft Constitution, people exercise power directly through referendums and free elections, while delegating authority to state bodies.

The draft is the result of six months of continuous work and public debate.

More than 2,000 suggestions were submitted by citizens via the e-Otinish and eGov portals.

As written before, education, science, culture, and innovation are defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.