    Kazakhstan’s people to be enshrined in Constitution as sole bearer of sovereignty

    15:15, 31 January 2026

    The Constitutional Commission published today the draft new Constitution of Kazakhstan. It affirms the immutability and inviolability of the country’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's people to be enshrined in Constitution as sole bearer of sovereignty
    Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism Ministry

    The fundamental principle is outlined in the first section of the draft Constitution, the Foundations of the Constitutional System. The draft new Constitution also contains suggestions of scholars and experts to clearly define the form of government. It clarifies the form of government: Kazakhstan is a presidential republic.

    A new provision establishes that the people of Kazakhstan are the sole bearers of sovereignty.

    Besides, the term “republican referendum” is replaced with “nationwide referendum.”

    According to the draft Constitution, people exercise power directly through referendums and free elections, while delegating authority to state bodies.

    The draft is the result of six months of continuous work and public debate.

    More than 2,000 suggestions were submitted by citizens via the e-Otinish and eGov portals.

    As written before, education, science, culture, and innovation are defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.

