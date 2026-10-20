Kazakhstan's passport ranks 4th among SCO countries

According to Passport Reports, Kazakhstan ranks behind Russia, China, and Belarus, while Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, Iran, and Pakistan follow.

The full ranking of SCO member states is as follows:

Russia China Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Tajikistan India Iran Pakistan

The ranking measures how easily passport holders can travel internationally rather than entry arrangements between SCO member states. Membership in the organization does not automatically allow visa-free travel, as each country sets its own entry requirements.

Passport Reports assesses passport mobility based on the number of destinations travelers can visit without a visa, with a visa on arrival or through an electronic travel authorization.

When passports have the same mobility score, priority is given to those offering access to more visa-free destinations, followed by destinations available through electronic travel authorization and visas on arrival. Passports with identical results across all categories share the same ranking.

In the latest global ranking by Passport Reports, Kazakhstan's passport ranks 101st worldwide and first in Central Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the most popular flight destinations from Astana had been revealed.