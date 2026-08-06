Kazakhstan’s parties outline education reform plans during televised debates

Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, a representative of the Adilet party, stated that the party proposes training five million Kazakhstanis in digital security and artificial intelligence skills. He stated that over the next five years, the program will cover schoolchildren, teachers, and senior citizens and will also focus on integrating AI into education and protecting personal data.

Meiramgul Madali, representing the Respublica party, presented five initiatives for education development: digital admission of foreign applicants, expansion of international and dual degree programs, development of online education exports, improvement of independent accreditation, and expansion of academic freedom for universities. She stated that these measures will enhance the competitiveness of the system.

Ak Zhol Party representative Dulat Tastekey spoke about the need to increase teachers' salaries and create decent working conditions for them. He also highlighted the party's initiatives, including laws on parliamentary opposition and personal bankruptcy, the abolition of the recycling tax monopoly, and equal funding for public and private schools. The party intends to continue this work.

Maksut Nassibulov, representative of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, spoke for free higher education. According to him, such a system exists in Germany, Norway, and Finland. He believes that access to higher education should be broader and not depend solely on a family's financial opportunities, and the state should create equal conditions for young people and support students.

Baytak Green Party representative Aslan Baizakhanov stated that environmental awareness should be fostered from an early age and become part of the daily lives of Kazakhstanis. He noted that the party has already provided environmental literacy training to more than 150,000 people and intends to continue this work in kindergartens, families, workplaces, and the public administration system.

Auyl Party representative Shakhmardan Baimanov proposed strengthening oversight of the “With a Diploma to the Village” program. He said that since 2019, 114,000 people have received state support, including 52,000 who obtained preferential housing loans. However, 166 participants violated the program’s requirements and must repay more than 700 million tenge. In his view, graduates who receive rural education quotas should work in rural settlements after graduation.

People's Party of Kazakhstan representative Beibit Kussainov supported the transfer of colleges to trust management by specialized private companies. He noted that the country lacks skilled workers, and 40% of college graduates are not employed in their field. The party believes that the involvement of business will enable students to undergo on-site training during their studies and increase their chances of finding jobs after graduation.

Earlier, it was reported that a seven-party televised debate kicked off at the Kazmedia Center in Astana on Wednesday as political parties contesting Kazakhstan’s upcoming Qurultay elections presented their platforms and discussed education policy.