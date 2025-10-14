EN
    Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution

    12:59, 14 October 2025

    At today’s first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need for thorough preparation for transitioning to a unicameral Parliament, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The reform will affect around 40 articles of the Constitution. He said it is essential to revise at least 10 constitutional laws and over 50 codes and statutes.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this process is comparable to adopting a new Constitution, and cannot be completed all at once, and requires thorough preparation.

    The Head of State once again emphasized the parliamentary reform is an issue that directly affects the fate of the nation. He expressed confidence that each member of the Working Group will exert persistent efforts.

    President Tokayev also highlighted the E-Parliament, a digital legislative platform, will be requested as Kazakhstan’s existing e-Gov system.

    As written before, on September 8, 2025, during his annual Address to the Nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a unicameral Parliament.

