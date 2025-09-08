Government of Kazakhstan instructed to improve service quality for road carriers at border

“Currently, 13,000 kilometers of highways are under construction or repair across the country. At the same time, priority should be given to transit corridors. The construction of the ‘Saksauyl–Beineu’ road must be accelerated, as it will reduce transit times from China to Europe through Kazakhstan by nearly one-third. Along with this, a new model of transport system management should be established to ensure state investments are recouped,” the President said.

According to him, strong impetus should also be given to container transportation, which remains very low in the country — only about 7%.

“For comparison, container shipping accounts for more than 16% of dry cargo worldwide. The Government needs to adopt a special program aimed at stimulating container transportation. It should also include effective measures for developing multimodal routes,” Tokayev emphasized.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the same time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that work is underway to modernize border checkpoints. This year, eight checkpoints will be fully commissioned, and another 34 will be reconstructed over the next three years.

“This is a very large-scale and important task, since many border checkpoints cannot withstand any criticism, fail to meet modern standards, and negatively affect the image of our country. I instruct the Government and regional administrations to improve the quality of services provided to road carriers at the border. Ensuring seamless transportation across the country is of great importance. All necessary conditions must be created for the transit of freight transportation under the ‘green corridor’ principle,” the President concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is actively implementing the national program Digital Kazakhstan, aimed at introducing innovative technologies in public services, education, and business.