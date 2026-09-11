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    Kazakhstan’s para archers win historic World Series gold

    05:36, 11 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s para archers Aizada Seidan and Zhanat Aitimova have won gold in the team compound event at the World Series stage in Ahmedabad, India, marking their first international gold medal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s para archers win historic World Series gold
    Photo source: @para__sport/Instagram

    Seidan and Aitimova took first place in the team compound event over 50 meters. Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine and Jessica Stretton won silver, while China’s Gao Fangxia and Wang Huiting took bronze.

    “This is the first gold medal for our athletes on the international stage. Earlier, at the second stage of the Hyundai World Archery Para Series, Aizada Seidan and Zhanat Aitimova won a silver medal in the team event,” coach Furkat Gulmatov said.

    Seidan also claimed silver in the individual compound event. India’s Sheetal Devi won gold, while her compatriot Sarita took bronze. Seidan therefore finished the competition with two medals – one gold and one silver.

    The World Series stage for athletes with physical and visual impairments took place in Ahmedabad from September 5 to 9, bringing together more than 100 athletes from 19 countries.

    The Kazakh athletes’ next major competition will be the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan, scheduled for October 18-24.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s para judokas secured six medals at the 2026 IBSA Judo Grand Prix in São Paulo, Brazil.

    Paralympic sports Archery Events Kazakhstan India
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    Meruyert Pernekulova
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