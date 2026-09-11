Kazakhstan’s para archers win historic World Series gold

Seidan and Aitimova took first place in the team compound event over 50 meters. Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine and Jessica Stretton won silver, while China’s Gao Fangxia and Wang Huiting took bronze.

“This is the first gold medal for our athletes on the international stage. Earlier, at the second stage of the Hyundai World Archery Para Series, Aizada Seidan and Zhanat Aitimova won a silver medal in the team event,” coach Furkat Gulmatov said.

Seidan also claimed silver in the individual compound event. India’s Sheetal Devi won gold, while her compatriot Sarita took bronze. Seidan therefore finished the competition with two medals – one gold and one silver.

The World Series stage for athletes with physical and visual impairments took place in Ahmedabad from September 5 to 9, bringing together more than 100 athletes from 19 countries.

The Kazakh athletes’ next major competition will be the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan, scheduled for October 18-24.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s para judokas secured six medals at the 2026 IBSA Judo Grand Prix in São Paulo, Brazil.