Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova reaches final of Summer Universiade 2025 in Germany

Kristina Ovchinnikova, representing Kazakhstan’s athletics team, successfully qualified for the final round in the high jump event at the Summer University Games 2025.

It’s worth noting that another Kazakh athlete, Elizaveta Matveyeva, also competed in the same event, but failed to qualify for the final event.

The final is scheduled to take place today.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has added 2 more bronze medals at the Summer Universiade 2025 in Germany.