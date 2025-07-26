EN
    Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova reaches final of Summer Universiade 2025 in Germany

    14:47, 26 July 2025

    Kazakh track and field athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova has advanced to the final of the Summer Universiade 2025 in Germany, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh track and field athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova
    Phоtо credit: Olympic.kz

    Kristina Ovchinnikova, representing Kazakhstan’s athletics team, successfully qualified for the final round in the high jump event at the Summer University Games 2025.

    It’s worth noting that another Kazakh athlete, Elizaveta Matveyeva, also competed in the same event, but failed to qualify for the final event.

    The final is scheduled to take place today.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has added 2 more bronze medals at the Summer Universiade 2025 in Germany.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
