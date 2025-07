Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Summer Universiade 2025

Kazakhstan’s Aman Bakytzhan was victorious over Georgia’s Luka Modebadze in the men’s 60 kg bout for a third place at the tournament.

Another Kazakhstan Nurkanat Serikbayev clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 66 kg category after defeating a judoka from Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan's female taekwondo team hauled bronze at the 2025 Summer Universiade.